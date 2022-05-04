N266m fraud: How alleged fake army general changed account name – witness | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Compliance Officer with First Bank of Nigeria Plc., Mr Chris Ekpe, on Wednesday narrated how an alleged fake army general, Bolarinwa Oluwasegun, changed his bank account name to perpetrate a N266m fraud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekpe testified before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

He was led in evidence by counsel to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Rotimi Oyedepo.

The witness testified that First Bank received a notary publication dated Dec. 20, 2016, with a letter of change of account name from the defendant on Feb. 2, 2017.

“The defendant’s name was Hassan Kareem Ayinde.

“The bank changed his name from Hassan Kareem Ayinde to Olusegun Abiodun Bolarinwa, upon receiving the change of name documents,” he said.

The witness told the court that the balance in the defendant’s bank account at the time of the change of account name was N 1.3 million.

The compliance officer further testified that huge sums then started coming into…