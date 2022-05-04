'The more the merrier': Tinubu speaks on rising number of presidential aspirants







All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant and former Lagos State governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the increasing number of people seeking the party’s presidential ticket as good for democracy. Tinubu spoke Tuesday night after he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The APC leader, it was gathered, met with President […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper