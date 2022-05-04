UN Secretary-General in Borno, meets Zulum | The Guardian Nigeria News

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, yesterday, arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital as part of his two-day official visit to Nigeria. He began the visit in Borno, where the country has been struggling in its fight against Islamist militants.

Guterres is billed to interface with his host, Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, and also interact with surrendered fighters and families affected by the Boko Haram conflict ravaging the region for more than 12 years.

The UN Secretary-General will round off his visit with a joint media briefing at Government House Maiduguri, with Governor Zulum later in the day. This is the first official visit of the ninth Secretary-General to Nigeria. Guterres had earlier visited Niger Republic and Senegal.

The United Nations information centre in Nigeria said the Secretary General will also evaluate the impact of climate change on vulnerable communities and assess progress made as well as challenges to the…