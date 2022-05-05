2023: Osinbajo picks APC nomination form | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday picked his All Progressives Congress (APC) Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2023 presidential election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sen. Kabiru Gaya, Chairman of the umbrella body for Yemi Osinbajo Support Groups, The Progressives Project (TPP) led a team to pick the form for Osinbajo in Abuja.

Speaking with newsmen shortly, Gaya described Osinbajo as the right man for the job.

“I believe politics is a game of giving and take. President Muhammadu Buhari has served this country for eight years.

“Therefore the presidency should go to the South and that is why we said the best person to handle this matter is somebody who has been in the system.

“If he’s sworn in today at the Eagles square as president of the country, by tomorrow morning he can pick up because he is already in the system.

“I was a governor I know what it takes when you are sworn in it takes time for you to learn and move forward,…