Kizz Daniel has teamed up with Tekno to drop the latest collaboration for his new single “Buga“. The new single was produced by Reward Beatz and co-produced by Blaise Beatz, Young Willis and Micky Geetarist. The Afropop song has Tekno giving off amazing lyrics and vocals adding to the charm of “Buga.” The new song […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper