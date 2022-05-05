Naira faces fresh risk as Fed hikes interest rate by 50bps | The Guardian Nigeria News

For the first time in 22 years, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a rate-fixing committee within the Federal Reserve System, has raised the interest rate by 50 basis points, as a continuation of its aggressive effort to rein in inflation.

After a marathon meeting that sent jitters across the global market, the Fed also announced its plan to shrink its bold holdings to ultimately scale down its $9 trillion balance sheet.

At the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the Feb Chairman, Jerome Powell, had disclosed that a 0.5 per cent interest rate hike was on the table.

An increasingly hawkish Fed had earlier in the year raised the interest rate by 25bps insisting that it will pursue its two per cent inflation target at any reasonable cost.

Inflation in the United States hit 8.5 per cent in March, the highest since 1981. In Europe and elsewhere, inflation has hit the rooftop with the IMF and the World Bank warning that it has compounded the existing macroeconomic…