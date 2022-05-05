PDP governorship aspirant Dagogo falls sick in police custody, taken to hospital | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Governorship Aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo, who has been in police detention for six days, has fallen ill and was taken to the hospital.

His media aide, Ibrahim Lawal, said, Dagogo complained of stomach and chest complications which made the police to rush him to an undisclosed hospital where he is taking treatments.

“He is responding to treatments now and he is fine, there is no cause for alarm,” the state police spokesperson, Grace Iringe Koko, said.

Lawal accused Governor Nyesom Wike and his Camp Commandant, Efeturi Irikefe of planning to pin criminal charges on Dagogo, who currently represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the National Assembly.

“We received from source that Governor Wike and his Camp Commandant, is stopping at nothing to put Dagogo in perpetual detention and they have already manufactured more charges of murder, kidnap, armed robbery, illegal bunkering and attacks on security agencies among other trump up charges…