Conte praises Liverpool model as he mulls Spurs future — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Antonio Conte said he would have no hesitation in committing his long-term future to Tottenham if he were given the same backing that Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed at Liverpool.

Conte agreed on an 18-month contract when he took over from the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November, but the Italian has continually refused to pledge his long-term future to Tottenham.

He recently revealed that his future would be decided after an end-of-season meeting with chairman Daniel Levy and football managing director Fabio Paratici.

Conte, whose Tottenham team are fighting for a top-four spot in the Premier League, has been linked with French champions Paris Saint-Germain but last week he described the speculation as “fake news”.

Ahead of Tottenham’s match against quadruple-chasing Liverpool on Saturday, Conte said the key factor in his future would be whether the club was able to match his ambition and give him the tools to challenge for the league title.

Klopp, given time and hefty backing…