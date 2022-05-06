Economy’ll remain stunted with insecurity, says Wike — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Rivers State Governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has said the country’s economy will remain stunted until the prevailing insecurity challenge is addressed.

Wike expressed this view in a statement, yesterday, by his Special Media Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

According to the statement issued after a meeting with PDP delegates in Nasarawa, Wike argued that one of the most pressing challenges facing Nigeria today is insecurity.

According to him, the country’s economy will remain stunted because insecurity affects economic growth by hampering investments and government’s revenue.

He said: “If you say you want a person because he is from the north, the President today is from the north. There is hunger in the north, there is insecurity in the north. There is insecurity in the south, there is poverty in the south. There is insecurity in the west. So, all over Nigeria, nobody is safe. You’re not…