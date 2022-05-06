Emefiele joining partisan politics is ‘joke taken too far’

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu Friday evening said the news of a group buying the All Progressives Congress’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the presidential primary election for the governor of Nigeria’s central bank, Godwin Emefiele, is dangerous for the country’s economy.

There were rumours that Emefiele is interested in succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Although not known to be a member of the ruling APC, Emefiele’s campaign posters were ubiquitous at the venue of the party’s national convention in March.

The rumours were further enlivened after a video showing several cars branded with ‘Emefiele for President’ went viral on social media.

Emefiele did little to dispel the rumours.

The CBN governor said in a statement in March that he was focused on helping Buhari finish his second term strongly and would not be distracted by rumours. He neither denied nor confirmed that he would be running for president.

“My focus at this…