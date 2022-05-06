Igbo leaders demand South East presidency, Kanu’s release — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Igbo apex body rules out VP slot for Southeast

• Obi’s presidential ambition non-negotiable, says support group

• Talk among yourselves, Obiechina urges Southeast aspirants

• NUPA: Igbo president will reduce tension in Nigeria

• Group urges APC, PDP to zone presidency to Southeast

• COSEYL threatens to sue APC, and PDP if the ticket is zoned to North

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, commenced his two-day working visit to Ebonyi State with the commission of some legacy projects, which will be concluded with a high-stake meeting with Southeast leaders today before returning to Abuja.

After arriving at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, around 1:00 pm yesterday, his state visit began with the inauguration of projects at the state-owned King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, including a twin flyover, 12-kilometre dualised federal road, from Mbu, Enugu State to Uburu, the University Building and the University Medical Hospital, facilities and…