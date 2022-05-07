Airline strike: NANTA seeks prompt intervention from FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) has urged the Federal Government to quickly wade into the proposed strike by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), due to the increase in the price of aviation fuel.

Mrs Susan Akporiaye, President of NANTA, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that AON had notified the public of its intention to shut down domestic flights from Monday, May 9, over the increase in the price of aviation fuel.

Akporiaye called on the Minister of Aviation, Alhaji Hadi Sirika, to help resolve issues concerning domestic airline operators in the country.

“We cannot afford another COVID-19 pandemic look-alike regime where Nigerians cannot move about freely, simply because airlines cannot operate due to poor operational environment.

“The federal government must quickly intervene beyond mere promises.

“We cannot continue like this and to think of it, the mere announcement by…