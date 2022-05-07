UK authorities say IPOB not designated as terrorist organisation — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The United Kingdom Government has said the reports that it has designated the Indigenous People of Biafra as a terrorist group are “inaccurate” and “untrue,” noting that the group is not proscribed in the UK.

Many media outlets in Nigeria reported that the secessionist group, which has been proscribed in the country, has been blacklisted by the UK for terrorism.

The media reports were based on the 13 April 2022 publication by the UK Government of a revised Country Policy and Information note (CPIN) on separatist groups in southeast Nigeria, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

But nowhere in the CPIN did the UK government say it has designated IPOB as a terrorist group. It, however, pointed out several times in the document that Nigeria has proscribed the group.

The Nigerian Government bought into the reports, with President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman Garba Shehu calling on the UK authorities to confiscate IPOB assets, shut down their communication…