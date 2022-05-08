2023: Atiku visits Osun, Oyo, woos PDP delegates ahead of presidential primary | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, canvassed for votes from delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo and Osun, ahead of the party’s presidential primary slated for May 28.

Abubakar, who identified himself as a son of Osun, due to his marriage to Titi, one of his wives, from Ilesa Town, urged the delegates to give him their support during the primary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar is one of the PDP presidential aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2023 presidential election.

Atiku, addressing the delegates at the party’s Secretariat in Osogbo, said he needed their support to win the ticket.

“We are preparing for our presidential primary and as usual, there are delegates from Osun.

“I want to appeal to you (delegates), request and plead with you, once again, to give me, your own son and family member, the opportunity to win this election.

“There are serious challenges in the country and we cannot entrust these…