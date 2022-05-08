2023: I’m most credible presidential aspirant in PDP – Bala Mohammed | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, says he remains the most credible presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general election.

Mohammed made the assertions on Sunday while addressing PDP delegates at the party secretariat in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mohammed has been going round to woo delegates across the states ahead of the party’s presidential primary.

Mohammed said he was the best among the presidential aspirants in the party, adding that his antecedent and credentials speak volumes.

He said that leaders of the party from the North would support whoever emerges as the party’s presidential candidate.

The governor said that PDP had, over the years, practiced power shift, calling on agitators of power shift to the South not to see it as monopolistic.

“The power shift is not going to be monopolistic zoning because zoning has been done many times in PDP and I told the…