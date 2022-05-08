2023: Party supporters protest at APC secretariat | The Guardian Nigeria News

Aggrieved members of the APC in Ekiti State on Saturday protested at the party’s Secretariat in Ado-Ekiti, over alleged plot to impose the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Hakeem Jamiu, for a second term.

The APC members, who were from Irepodun/Ifelodun State Constituency II, accused the State Working Committee, led by Mr Paul Omotoso, of working with some people in government to force Jamiu on them.

Jamiu, who is from Igbemo-Ekiti, is a serving lawmaker in the Assembly, representing Irepodun/Ifelodun constituency II.

The spokesperson of the protesters from Jamiu’s constituency and former Chairman, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Mr Kayode Ojo, said any imposition would amount to flouting the entrenched rotation policy in the constituency.

“The purpose of this protest is to let our party APC, know that it can not afford to impose someone who is widely deemed unpopular on all of us, unless we want to lose to opposition.

“Again, we have unwritten…