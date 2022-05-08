Airlines operators suspend planned services withdrawal | The Guardian Nigeria News

Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have called off its planned withdrawal of services over an astronomical rise in aviation fuel.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed by the operators and made available to newsmen in Lagos on Sunday.

The airlines said they would start a fresh round of dialogue with the government with the hope of reaching an amicable and lasting solution.

The statement read, “Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) wishes to inform the general public that further to numerous calls from the highest echelons in government with promises to urgently intervene in the crises being faced by airlines due to the astronomic and continuously rising cost of JET A1.

“That the AON has acceded to requests to withdraw the action for the time being while we allow for a fresh round of dialogue with the government in the hope of reaching an amicable solution.

“We have also reached this decision with the highest consideration for our esteemed customers who…