Aviation sector shutdown: Operators, unions adamant | The Guardian Nigeria News

• NUATE, ANAP, AUPCTRE Set For Two-day Strike

• Airlines Divided, Inflate Airfares For Future Flights

• Consumer Protection Agency Worries Over Conflicting Signals

• We’re Not Disrupting Scheduled Operations, Ibom Air Tells Customers

• ‘Shutting Down Meant To Save Airlines From Collapse’

• NASS, Ministry Summon Emergency Meeting

The planned protest against the high cost of aviation fuel, attendant high cost of operations, and condition of service by airline operators, and workers’ unions have thrown the aviation sector into deep confusion and uncertainty.

While cracks have emerged in the ranks of the airline operators that are threatening to shut operations tomorrow, the two-day warning strike of the aviation workers’ unions is almost certain to keep all parties grounded tomorrow and Tuesday.

To further deepen the confusion, all airlines have continued to sell future flight tickets to customers, including tomorrow, which the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has…