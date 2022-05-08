Fayemi: We’ll build egalitarian, accountable, secured society with swift justice delivery system | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governor’s Forum (NGF), Dr John Kayode Fayemi, recently decided to throw his hat into the ring to contest the presidency. At a forum with members of the public, civil societies and newsmen, he spoke on his vision for a new nation if elected as president. MUYIWA ADEYEMI was there.

On The Spate Of Impunity In The Polity

This is a very serious issue. There are a number of dimensions to the impunity that is in our country. I always say something that as a leader, it is not enough to be competent particularly in Nigeria; it is also not enough to be committed and compassionate. What is also lacking in Nigeria is the leadership, the courage to do what is right. Some people consider themselves as principalities, that they own this country, and can do whatever they like. They also believe that the law cannot catch up with them. We will not be arbitrary but we would be very, very sneaky about upholding the rule of law, and access to justice to all…