Here’s A Toast To Digital Content Creators — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Shola-Adido Oladotun
08 May 2022 |
6:00 am
Gone are the days when content creation wasn’t given the credit it truly deserves. With creators such as Mr Macaroni, Taaooma, Tee Kuro, Edem Victor, and Elozonam taking the lead in producing creative and entertaining videos, the industry is gaining widespread recognition around the world. Now, with its inclusion in the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice…
Gone are the days when content creation wasn’t given the credit it truly deserves. With creators such as Mr Macaroni, Taaooma, Tee Kuro, Edem Victor, and Elozonam taking the lead in producing creative and entertaining videos, the industry is gaining widespread recognition around the world. Now, with its inclusion in the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards…
Source: Guardian Newspaper