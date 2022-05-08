Here’s How Procrastination Can Serve As A Healthy Coping Mechanism — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Priscilla Emokpaire 08 May 2022 |

Are you that individual that prefers to put off submitting the proposal due this Tuesday to schedule next month’s itinerary? This proves you’re not lazy because it takes energy and focus to carry out the other tasks. Rather, this is a simple case of productive procrastination.

Procrastination on its own is a coping mechanism to manage negative feelings such as boredom, anxiety…