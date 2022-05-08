How To Make Oatmeal Cookies And Mango Juice — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The claim to fame of Oatmeal is its ability to lower bad cholesterol, lower sugar levels, manage weight, promote healthy bacteria in your guts, ease constipation, relieve skin itching and irritation, among others. This breakfast meal can be used as a skincare product, eaten and even baked. Ingredients 1 ¾ All-purpose flour 3 cups Oats…

1 day ago

SNL comedian Pete Davidson joked about dealing with Kanye West in his stand-up gig as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. Kim Kardashian’s new beau addressed West’s multiple claims targeted at him. Addressing West’s claims that he (Pete Davidson) had AIDS, Davidson said, “I had an AIDS scare this year.” But after a…