More than 40 migrants drown off Western Sahara | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least 44 migrants drowned on Sunday when their boat capsized off the coast of Western Sahara, migrant aid agency Caminando Fronteras said.

Twelve others survived the tragedy, which happened when the boat sunk off the coast of Cap Boujdour, the agency’s Helena Maleno tweeted.

The survivors were arrested, Maleno wrote.

The bodies of seven victims were brought back to shore but the others could not be retrieved, she added.

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities in Morocco, which sees disputed Western Sahara as an integral part of the North African kingdom.

It was not clear where the boat was heading, but usually, migrants leaving from that area try to reach Spain’s Canary Islands.

Morocco is a key transit point on routes taken by migrants hoping for better lives in Europe.

On Friday, Morocco and Spain said in a joint statement they were committed to strengthening cooperation on irregular migration.

More than 14,700 attempted irregular departures…