Pete Davidson Talks About Dealing With Kanye West | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


By Oreoritse Tariemi

07 May 2022   |  
9:03 pm

SNL comedian Pete Davidson joked about dealing with Kanye West in his stand-up gig as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.  Kim Kardashian’s new beau addressed West’s multiple claims targeted at him.  Addressing West’s claims that he (Pete Davidson) had AIDS, Davidson said, “I had an AIDS scare this year.” But after a doctor’s…

pete-davidson | billboard

SNL comedian Pete Davidson joked about dealing with Kanye West in his stand-up gig as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest. 

Kim Kardashian’s new beau addressed West’s multiple claims targeted at him. 

Addressing West’s claims that he (Pete Davidson) had AIDS, Davidson said, “I had an AIDS scare this year.”

But after a doctor’s visit it turned out…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR