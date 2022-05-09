2023 is about security, future of our children – Obi | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr Peter Obi, has observed that the 2023 general elections should be about the security of the nation and the future of the children.

Obi stated this on Monday in Jos when he addressed Plateau delegates ahead of the party primaries.

The former governor of Anambra said that Nigeria must get it right in 2023 if it would regain its position among the comity of nations.

He told the delegates, and indeed Nigerians, not to sacrifice the future of their children for immediate gains.

“You won’t be delegates forever; your children will suffer it if you do not choose the right leader.

“If they bring money, collect it but when you go to vote, first place the picture of your children at heart, not my picture, neither your picture because that is the future of your children.

“They will have a better and secure future if the right person is elected the next president,” he said.

Obi said that he was offering…