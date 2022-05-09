Bandits must not operate freely in Zamfara, says Buhari — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ex-governor vows to tackle insecurity if elected president

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that outlaws must not be allowed to operate freely in the country, especially in Zamfara State.

Bandits reportedly killed no fewer than 56 people on Friday afternoon in Damri, Sabongarin Damri and Kalahe villages of Bakura Local Council. On Saturday, another set of bandits killed seven more people in Maradun, also in Zamfara.

In a statement, yesterday, by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari hailed the military for their efforts in securing the country and charged them to continue to achieve positive outcomes based on their current operational trajectory in the North West.

“We must not allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.

“The momentum that has been developed must be sustained to end the activities of these murderers,” he said.

The President noted that while there…