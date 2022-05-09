Emefiele’s 2023 ‘aspiration’ rattles financial experts, lawyers — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Fasua: Injection of CBN chief, Adesina points to more complex game plan

• He has no moral, ethical reason to remain in office, say lawyers

• HEDA petitions ICPC to investigate Emefiele

After months of speculation, the picking of expression of interest and nomination form by Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, to join the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari has drawn the ire of many, throwing up frenzied reactions from politicians, financial experts and lawyers over the impropriety or otherwise of the apex bank’s chief joining the fray.

It was gathered at the weekend that owing to implications the situation could have on the nation’s economic outlook, the House of Representatives immediately convened an emergency plenary session for Monday (today) to deliberate on Emefiele’s presidential ambition, which crisis in the aviation sector may have put at bay.

Though Emefiele, on Saturday, said he had not taken a decision on the 2023 presidency…