Nico Dorja talks about his humble beginning, upcoming projects | The Guardian Nigeria News

South African-based Nigerian rapper, Nico Dorja first moved to Lagos city, the entertainment hub of Africa in order to pursue his musical career after graduating from university.

The controversial, realistic, and versatile rapper who blends his African language with lyrical flavour now runs his record label, JDorj World Entertainment, as a leading act in Johannesburg, South Africa dishing out spectacular single records and collaborations.

In this interview with Soltesh Iyere, he spoke about his humble beginning, misconceptions about his lifestyle, and upcoming projects.

Tell us a bit about your background?

As you already know, my name is Nico Dorja (born Nicholas Ebanehita Ogbeifun), I was born in Esan West local government area of Edo State, Nigeria on September 23rd, 1983. I’m a graduate of Chemical Engineering from the Faculty of Engineering, University of Benin, Nigeria.

You have collaborated with Payseen, which other big artists do you want to collaborate with?

I’ll love to…