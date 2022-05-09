



The Federal High Court in Osogbo has fixed May 18, for judgment on the governorship ticket tussle between Prince Dotun Babayemi and Senator Ademola Adeleke both of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The court, presided over by Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel, reserved the judgment to determine who among the aspirants would be the PDP’s flag bearer […]

The post Osun 2022: Court reserves judgment on PDP governorship ticket tussle appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper