



A policeman, Corporal Mathew Isaac, seen in a viral video, singing, dancing, and brandishing a rifle in praise of a particular cult group risks being dismissed if investigations prove he is a member, the police high command has said. The Guardian gathered that an orderly room trial has commenced on the officer. Confirming the trial, […]

The post Policeman in viral cult song video risks dismissal, says force spokesman appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper