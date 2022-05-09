Tems Becomes First Nigerian Artist To Debut No. 1 On Billboard Hot 100 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
5


2 days ago

SNL comedian Pete Davidson joked about dealing with Kanye West in his stand-up gig as part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest.  Kim Kardashian’s new beau addressed West’s multiple claims targeted at him.  Addressing West’s claims that he (Pete Davidson) had AIDS, Davidson said, “I had an AIDS scare this year.” But after a doctor’s…

WhatsApp Image 2022 05 06 at 4.05.25 PM e1651931044322

2 days ago

Nigerian actors Nancy Isime, Ini Dima Okojie and Daniel Etim Effiong have reflected on their roles in Netflix’s first original Nigerian series, Blood Sisters. Last year, Netflix and EbonyLife Studios unveiled the cast for the four-part crime thriller series, directed by Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang, and produced by Judith Audu,…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR