Why I’m consulting with people — Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says consultations with the people is critical in governance and important for national development, especially in a country as diverse and complex as Nigeria.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Monday, said the vice president had a dinner with speakers and deputy speakers of a number of State Houses of Assembly on Sunday at his official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the vice-president, government by the partnership is very important.

“That is the kind of relationship that I think makes governance easier.

” The only way to make a complex country like this work is by consultations; there is no other way,” he said.

The vice-president said that he would apply the partnership model in governance if he was nominated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its presidential flagbearer and elected as president.

He restated the value of his experience to lead the country as president in 2023 “In terms…