2023: Why am in presidential race -Osinbajo | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says improving the quality of education for young people and creating job opportunities are some of the reasons that made him to join the 2023 Presidential race.

Osinbajo said this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu, on Tuesday at his palace in Bauchi.

The vice president was in the state as part of his consultations with All Progressives Congress(APC) stakeholders, ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“Our concern as a government has always been how to ensure that the common man is given a fair chance to be employed and to have a decent living which is why several of the projects that we have undertaken especially the Social Investment Programme, have been to better the lot of the people.

” But also, we have been concerned about young people; how we can improve not just the quality of the education of the young people but the opportunities for young people to get jobs, to be employed.

“And this may…