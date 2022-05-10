Adam Sandler And Queen Latifah Star In ‘Hustle’ — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By
Headliners
-
9


By Oreoritse Tariemi

10 May 2022   |  
1:03 pm

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah are starring in a new Netflix basketball film, Hustle. In the film’s trailer, Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being an NBA coach. To achieve his dream, he travels the globe in search of the next best talent at the expense of spending time…

Adam Sandler Queen Latifah Photo Twitter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah are starring in a new Netflix basketball film, Hustle.

In the film’s trailer, Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who dreams of being an NBA coach.

To achieve his dream, he travels the globe in search of the next best talent at the expense of spending time with his family. 

He…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR