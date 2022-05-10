Bamise: Lagos re-arraigns BRT driver for alleged kidnapping, murder | The Guardian Nigeria News

How suspect sexually assaulted me by witness

Lagos State government, yesterday, re-arraigned a BRT driver, Andrew Nice Omininikoron, for alleged sexual assault and murder of 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola on February 26, 2022. Omininikoron was re-arraigned before Justice Sherifat Sonaike of a Lagos High Court sitting in Tafa Balewa Square (TBS).



He pleaded not guilty to the five-count charge bordering on rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault and murder preferred against him by the state government.



Besides Ayanwola’s murder, the suspect was alleged to have sexually assaulted one another lady, name withheld sometime in November, 2021.



Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN), who led the prosecution team in the trial called the first prosecution witness.



The state government had earlier turned down a request by the Ayanwola family’s counsel, Adesina Ogunlana, for a…