Court orders accelerated hearing in suit seeking to stop PDP primaries | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal High Court, Abuja has ordered accelerated hearing into a suit seeking to stop the forthcoming presidential primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice Donatus Okorowo gave the order on Tuesday while ruling on an application for abridgement of time argued by Mr Paul Erokoro (SAN) on behalf of the plaintiff, Mr Cosmos Ndukwe.

Justice Okorowo held that time was of the essence in the matter and that it would be in the interest of justice for the suit of the plaintiff to be fully determined before the May 28 date of the primary election.

The judge asked the PDP, it’s National Chairman, Mr Iyorchia Ayu and the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu to file their responses to the suit against them within four days.

The judge fixed May 18 for adoption of final addresses in the suit saying a date for judgement would be fixed immediately after the adoption of addresses.

Erokoro had in the application pleaded with the court to abridge time for the suit of…