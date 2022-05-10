INEC to sever CBN ties as Emefiele seeks court’s nod | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Court invites INEC, AGF before hearing Emefiele’s restraining order on presidential ambition

• INEC: Emefiele’s ambition will have implications for sensitive election materials storage at CBN

• Why CBN governor is not qualified to run – Falana, Amadi • Adegboruwa: Emefiele’s suit a

comedy, insult to Nigerians • HCSF memo puts CBN chief in quandary

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), to appear before it on Thursday, May 12, to explain why the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, should be disqualified from running for President in 2023.

Emefiele is one of 25 persons who have indicated interest to run for president on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). He, yesterday, through his counsel, Mike Ozekhome SAN, applied for an order of status quo ante bellum to be made against INEC and AGF so that he…