Right of workers to participate in politics | The Guardian Nigeria News

The official history of Nigeria claims that the independence of Nigeria was won by nationalist politicians on the platter of gold. But contrary to such dubious claim the Nigerian workers, women and the youths, who fought for the nation’s independence suffered casualties in the hands of the British colonial police. Apart from killing women who demanded for cancellation of double taxation and workers who demanded better conditions of service the colonial regime jailed young activists who demanded for a socialist reconstruction of Nigeria. In fact, it was for this reason that the British government entered into a class alliance with the nationalist politicians with a view to retaining the status quo in order to protect the interests of imperialism. Hence, flag independence was packaged and bequeathed to the nationalist politicians in October 1960.

When the civilian regime was sacked in 1966 by military officers, who later led the nation to fight a civil war and installed a regime…