Strike: Senate will return FG, ASUU to negotiation table — Lawan | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, says the Senate will intervene in the lingering dispute between the Federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) by bringing them back to negotiation table.

Lawan made the promise on Tuesday in Abuja to officials of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who were led to his office by a concerned Methodist Bishop, Dr Sunday Onuoha.

The NANS President, Mr Sunday Asefon, who spoke on behalf of the students decried their continued stay at home and disruption of the students’ academic programme.

He urged the Senate President to intervene in the dispute between the Federal government and the University teachers.

Responding, the Senate President expressed unhappiness about the turn of events, recalling that the Senate had intervened in the past before everything broke down again.

He, however, promised that the Senate would wade in again and expressed optimism that the issues would soon be resolved.

“You…