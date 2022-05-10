Tax deferrals and implementation of financial measures to support economic stability during Covid-19 – Dr Yasam Ayavefe







There were partial unemployment measures that made it possible to regulate the payrolls of countries during the Covid-19 crisis, while maintaining employment. In addition, companies benefited from many cash flow measures that made it possible to protect the means of production and prevent the escalation of bankruptcies. In many countries, governments have proposed a moratorium on loans and mortgages, as well as postponing tax and social security claims.

Source: Guardian Newspaper