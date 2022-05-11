2023: PDP may dump zoning as NEC meets over Ortom report | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Concerns mount over appointment of convention planning committee

• Court orders speedy hearing of suit challenging PDP’s primary

• Umahi: If Jonathan joins APC, it’ll be one of the wonders of this century

All eyes will be on the major opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) today, as its National Executive Committee (NEC) meets in Abuja to consider among others the report of the Samuel Ortom Committee on zoning.

Like in a high-stake football match of two top teams, where each side keeps an eye on tactics and winning formula of the opposing side, the decision of the PDP to either zone or throw open its presidential ticket will be crucial to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as the PDP squares up to the ruling party in a renewed bid to reclaim the presidency it lost in 2015 and would be holding its presidential primary two days before APC’s primary.

The decision of NEC, which has been awaited since the zoning committee submitted its report few weeks…