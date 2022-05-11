Akpabio resigns as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs | The Guardian Nigeria News

Niger Delta Affairs Minister Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned hours after President Muhammadu Buhari told all his appointees seeking elective posts in the 2023 general elections to resign before May 16

Akpabio’s spokesman, Jackson Udom, said the minister will soon submit his nomination form, noting that the rumours that Akpabio has withdrawn from the primary election holding at the end of the month are untrue.

“Senator Akpabio has resigned his appointment as Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and will soon submit his nomination form at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, in line with his party’s guidelines,” Udom said.

“For those behind these lies and falsehood, we advise that they should learn to live with the reality, that Senator Akpabio is fully in the race, not only for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket but to emerge the next democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”