ECOWAS rallies members on gas supplies, utilisation as price soars | The Guardian Nigeria News

As the geo-politics of crude oil and gas aids soaring prices, Energy Ministers across the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), yesterday, converged on Abuja to address gas pipeline infrastructure challenges in the region.

At a time Europe and Russia are at loggerheads over gas supply, just as the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is reviving the Nigeria – Morocco pipeline project, energy ministers in the region also yesterday said there is an urgent need for leeway on the West African Gas Pipeline (WAGP) Project.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva said there is more to be achieved on the project, although a level of success has been recorded.

According to him, the region is determined to get to the zenith of projected targets, which are to deepen gas supplies and utilisation within the ECOWAS sub-region.

“This is a must for us all if member countries hope to develop and industrialise. We must count…