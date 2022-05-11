Group seeks protection for women, children | The Guardian Nigeria News

A group, Stand Up for Women Society, has called for the protection of women and children’s rights as well as the scaling up of efforts at the inclusion of women in governance in the country.

The group’s National President, Mrs Deborah Ijadele Adetona, said women had contributed tremendously to the growth and development of the country and should be given significant opportunities in leadership positions.

Adetona, who bemoaned incessant violence in homes, said the group would continue to engage in the campaigns on gender-based violence against the women and children in Nigeria.

She spoke, yesterday, in Lagos to announce the group’s forthcoming national conference and summit tagged ‘Women in Leadership: Balancing societal obligation with marital and parental responsibilities,’ billed to hold on in June in Lagos.

She said: “We at Stand Up for Women Society are out to defend and advocate the rights of women. Women and children bear the brunt of violence and killings that…