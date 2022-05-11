INEC to suspend online voters registration | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will suspend the registration of Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) online pre-registration nationwide on May 30 2022.

INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, on Wednesday said the online pre-registration and physical registration will continue until the CVR exercise is suspended on June 30, 2022.

He said this would give time to those who registered online to complete their registration physically and would enable the commission to clean up the registration data.

“As you are aware, the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise ends next month i.e. 30th June 2022. Both the online pre-registration as well as the physical registration at designated centres are taking place simultaneously,” Yakubu said.

“However, online pre-registrants would require time to schedule appointments to complete their registration physically at designated centers. For this reason, the commission has decided to suspend the…