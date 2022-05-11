Rihanna’s ‘Fenty’ Beauty To Be Available In Some African Countries — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Chinelo Eze 11 May 2022 |

9:14 am Rihanna has announced via her Twitter account that her beauty product Fenty will be made available in Africa. The mother to be tweet reads “I’ve been waiting for this moment! @fentybeauty& @fentyskin are finally dropping in Africa!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia. Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the…

