The Presidency, yesterday, declared that President Muhammadu Buhari is ready to step down at the expiration of his tenure on May 29, 2023, in reaction to the call by Senior Advocate of Nigeria and elder statesman, Chief Robert Clarke, for tenure extension.

Source: Guardian Newspaper