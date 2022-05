Terrorists have killed a Catholic priest, Reverend Father Joseph Aketeh Bako, who was abducted in Kaduna, recently. The 48-year-old Bako was abducted from his residence, at Saint John’s Catholic Church in Kudenda, Kaduna when Terrorists invaded the area in March. The death of the Catholic Priest was in a Statement by the Chancellor, Christian […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper