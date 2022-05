The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) has said there is no going back on its decision to continue with its ongoing strike following Federal Government’s failure to honour the 2009 agreement. ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osedeke, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja. Osedeke said the […]

The post Why we will remain on strike—ASUU appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper