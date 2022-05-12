AAU partners Nigeria’s Committee of Vice- Chancellors on development of higher education | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Association of African Universities (AAU) says Nigeria remains a strategic country that the association needs to work within realising its continental initiatives.

The Secretary-General of the AAU, Prof. Olusola Oyewole, said this in Abuja during a courtesy call of the association on the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.

Professor Oyewole, who noted that the AAU is concerned about the growth of higher institutions in Africa, said the partnership with Nigeria’s Committee of Vice-Chancellors will provide an adequate network for the association and enrich its relations with the members.

“Africa has the largest number of universities in the world and this cuts across the countries and a sit is Nigeria is with the highest numbers of these universities, the AAU have common membership with the CVCNU so AAU will be glad to collaborate with the committee of vice-chancellors that is why we have come to seek your support as CVC to assist the AAU to serve her…